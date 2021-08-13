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What's Going on in France?
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65 views • August 13, 2021
An insider's boots-on-the-ground report on France in the summer of 2021. Health passes, trucker strikes, food shortages -- it's going to be a bumpy ride.
In Case of Emergency: A Treasury of Bible Study Resources
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In Case of Emergency: A Treasury of Bible Study Resources
Free PDF download at Blog: http://juliettefoxcroft.blogspot.com
Social Media:
Website: https://juliettefoxcroft.weebly.com
Blog: http://juliettefoxcroft.blogspot.com
Gab: https://gab.com/juliettefoxcroft
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/juliettefox...
USA.Life: https://usa.life/juliettefoxcroft
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Julie...
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jfoxcroftauthor
Podcasts on Castbox, Stitcher, Spotify, and Apple.
Videos on YouTube, Brand New Tube, BitChute, and Rumble.
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