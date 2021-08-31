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DR. NEIL SHAH TAKING ON THE FIGHT TO SAVE OUR COUNTRY
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60 views • August 31, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio

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Dr. Neil Shah joins the program to discuss the issues plaguing our country and the state of Minnesota. After watching soul crushing mandates, rising violent crime, and a myriad of other tyrannical and incompetent actions, he has decided to face the fight head on and run for Governor of Minnesota. A breath of fresh air who is serious about doing what he says for the sake of our kids and their future. He believes America still is the last best hope for the world and freedom. You can support his campaign and learn more about him at https://ElectNeil.com

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See my exclusive with Google Whistleblower, Zach Vorhies, at SarahWestall.tv or on Ebener. You can buy his new book, Google Leaks, at https://GoogleLeaksBook.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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