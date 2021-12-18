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ECT: Peter R. Breggin, MD Debates Helen Lavretsky, MD
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113 views • December 18, 2021
Originally posted on YouTube on Feb 8, 2011. It had 19,612 views and 203 likes.
Peter Breggin debates Helen Lavretsky over electro-shock treatment on Southern California Public Radio, January 26, 2011. The Dangers of Electroconvulsive Therapy http://breggin.com/index.php?option=com_content&;task=view&id=40
Peter Breggin debates Helen Lavretsky over electro-shock treatment on Southern California Public Radio, January 26, 2011. The Dangers of Electroconvulsive Therapy http://breggin.com/index.php?option=com_content&;task=view&id=40
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