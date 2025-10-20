Usury and the Infeasibility of Non-Usury in the United States Monetary System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.S. monetary system, driven by fractional reserve banking and debt, relies on usury. Non-usury is infeasible, as lending requires interest to sustain economic growth. Historical and modern attempts reveal hidden burdens, confirming that only private loans avoid usury, while systemic reform is impossible.
