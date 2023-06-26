What God Does With the Sins of His People-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JUNE 25 2023

Note the Difference Between Condemnation and Conviction. God Forgives Sins; Forgets Them; Removes Them as Far as East from West; Casts Them Behind Him; Blots Them Out; Cast Them into the Depths of the Sea; Pardons All; Puts in a Place Where They Cannot Be Found. Seven Steps from Sin to Blessing. Exchanging Hopelessness and Fatalism for Jesus' Solution: Sins Paid For, Made a New Creature
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.