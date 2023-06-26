What God Does With the Sins of His People-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JUNE 25 2023

Note the Difference Between Condemnation and Conviction. God Forgives Sins; Forgets Them; Removes Them as Far as East from West; Casts Them Behind Him; Blots Them Out; Cast Them into the Depths of the Sea; Pardons All; Puts in a Place Where They Cannot Be Found. Seven Steps from Sin to Blessing. Exchanging Hopelessness and Fatalism for Jesus' Solution: Sins Paid For, Made a New Creature

