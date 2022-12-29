MKULTRA - Mind Controlled for Murder - Derren Brown

TO WATCH FULL DERREN BROWN VIDEO "THE ASSASSIN" GOTO:
https://www.brighteon.com/63c35429-7ca6-4217-8396-1242d4c6cc5c
TO WATCH FULL DERREN BROWN VIDEO "THE SYSTEM" GOTO:
https://www.brighteon.com/d8fa6a55-59d9-49e0-b471-d4ebb43246c3
TO WATCH FULL DERREN BROWN VIDEO "THE HEIST" GOTO:
https://www.brighteon.com/b9c6a25f-6923-4bad-bd47-6094330be0cc
Project MKUltra was an illegal human experimentation program designed and undertaken by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, intended to develop procedures and identify drugs that could be used in interrogations to weaken individuals and force confessions through brainwashing and psychological torture.
Start date: 1953 Location: United States End date: 1973 Participant: Central Intelligence Agency
Derren Brown is an English mentalist, illusionist, painter, and author. He began performing in 1992, making his television debut with Derren Brown: Mind Control in 2000, and has since produced several more shows for stage and television.
Born: February 27, 1971, Purley, England Parents: Bob Brown, Chris Brown Height: 1.75 m Siblings: Dominic Brown Nationality: English
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.