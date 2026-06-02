AIPAC pays & US gov't delivers - AIPAC bought everyone, from senators to the president 💰🤮

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Invest to get the best: AIPAC pays, US gov't delivers
Any investor would envy this kind of return on investment: AIPAC bought everyone, from senators to the president.
Here are hundreds of millions of dollars in one single package: lobbying, campaign spending, political ads, congressional elections, shaping US foreign policy, military aid to Israel, and Washington's entire Middle East agenda.
And that's just scratching the surface.
Adding:
AIPAC affiliate funded US lawmakers’ luxury trips to occupied territories during Gaza genocide
The American-Israel Education Foundation (AIEF), an affiliate of the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), spent millions of dollars on luxury trips to the Israeli-occupied territories for members of Congress and senior Capitol Hill staff during the genocide in Gaza.
@PressTV
Adding:
🤡🦟 Google wants to release 32 million infected mosquitoes - and the US gov't is actually considering it
Under its little-known "Debug" program, the tech giant seeks federal approval to unleash 16 million bacteria-infected mosquitoes in Florida, followed by another 16 million in California.
The "genius" idea is to reduce the disease-carrying mosquito population. But here's the problem: a corporation that already knows everything about your online activity now wants a say in your local ecosystem - with zero long-term studies on what could go wrong.
🔴 Google's lab technicians inject bacteria into mosquito eggs using microscopic needles, then release millions of them into neighborhoods
🔴 The plan "targets" the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which spreads dengue, Zika, and chikungunya
🔴 The US Environmental Protection Agency is reviewing the proposal with little public debate or transparency
@geopolitics_prime