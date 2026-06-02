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AIPAC pays & US gov't delivers - AIPAC bought everyone, from senators to the president 💰🤮
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Invest to get the best: AIPAC pays, US gov't delivers

Any investor would envy this kind of return on investment: AIPAC bought everyone, from senators to the president.

Here are hundreds of millions of dollars in one single package: lobbying, campaign spending, political ads, congressional elections, shaping US foreign policy, military aid to Israel, and Washington's entire Middle East agenda.

And that's just scratching the surface.

Adding:

AIPAC affiliate funded US lawmakers’ luxury trips to occupied territories during Gaza genocide

The American-Israel Education Foundation (AIEF), an affiliate of the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), spent millions of dollars on luxury trips to the Israeli-occupied territories for members of Congress and senior Capitol Hill staff during the genocide in Gaza.
@PressTV

Adding:

🤡🦟 Google wants to release 32 million infected mosquitoes - and the US gov't is actually considering it

Under its little-known "Debug" program, the tech giant seeks federal approval to unleash 16 million bacteria-infected mosquitoes in Florida, followed by another 16 million in California.

The "genius" idea is to reduce the disease-carrying mosquito population. But here's the problem: a corporation that already knows everything about your online activity now wants a say in your local ecosystem - with zero long-term studies on what could go wrong.

🔴 Google's lab technicians inject bacteria into mosquito eggs using microscopic needles, then release millions of them into neighborhoods

🔴 The plan "targets" the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which spreads dengue, Zika, and chikungunya

🔴 The US Environmental Protection Agency is reviewing the proposal with little public debate or transparency


@geopolitics_prime

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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