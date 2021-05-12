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PhenGold Reviews 2020 | How I Lost 47 Pounds & Gained a Happy LIFE
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23 views • May 12, 2021
Click Here to try phenQ: https://bit.ly/3hgZz3H
After having 2 kids, I started to feel disgust with how I looked.
I have added 80 pounds and my self-esteem had dropped low.
So, I decided it was time for a change! In July 2015 I came across a YouTube video from a 55-year-old mum that got my attention.
I saw her before & after photos and read her story and realized she's a mom, just like me. I thought if she can do it, so can I!
I immediately ordered 2 BOTTLES of PhenQ and began my weight loss journey.
Go here to Buy original phenQ pills from their official site: https://bit.ly/3hgZz3H
One of the hardest part of losing weight was being conscious of what I ate and my sugar cravings were so bad.
I created a realistic diet plan that didn't stop me from eating the food I love but only had to eat them in smaller portions!
When I dieted in the past, I would practically starve myself — I thought losing weight meant you felt constantly hungry and cranky...
After a few weeks of taking phenQ I felt my energy skyrocket.
my food & sugar cravings vanish.
I also feel less bloated during my period
I slowly started walking 30 minutes every day, but my weight loss was primarily due to eating less calories and reducing carbs.
My friends started noticing my body was changing within weeks.
By Christmas 2015, I had lost 47 pounds and started to feel like myself again.
I found a new confidence, energy, happiness and a love for life that I hadn’t experienced before
https://bit.ly/3hgZz3H
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After having 2 kids, I started to feel disgust with how I looked.
I have added 80 pounds and my self-esteem had dropped low.
So, I decided it was time for a change! In July 2015 I came across a YouTube video from a 55-year-old mum that got my attention.
I saw her before & after photos and read her story and realized she's a mom, just like me. I thought if she can do it, so can I!
I immediately ordered 2 BOTTLES of PhenQ and began my weight loss journey.
Go here to Buy original phenQ pills from their official site: https://bit.ly/3hgZz3H
One of the hardest part of losing weight was being conscious of what I ate and my sugar cravings were so bad.
I created a realistic diet plan that didn't stop me from eating the food I love but only had to eat them in smaller portions!
When I dieted in the past, I would practically starve myself — I thought losing weight meant you felt constantly hungry and cranky...
After a few weeks of taking phenQ I felt my energy skyrocket.
my food & sugar cravings vanish.
I also feel less bloated during my period
I slowly started walking 30 minutes every day, but my weight loss was primarily due to eating less calories and reducing carbs.
My friends started noticing my body was changing within weeks.
By Christmas 2015, I had lost 47 pounds and started to feel like myself again.
I found a new confidence, energy, happiness and a love for life that I hadn’t experienced before
https://bit.ly/3hgZz3H
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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