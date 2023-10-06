Create New Account
Col. John Mills: As Next Spkr, Rep. Jim Jordan Could Really Start Making Things Happen’
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago

RealAmericasVoice | John Fredericks

Col. John Mills: Rep. Jim Jordan Could Be the Next Speaker to ‘Really Start Making Things Happen’


Col. John Mills talks with @jfradioshow about the top contenders for House Speaker.

Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav


Watch more #OutsideTheBeltway here: https://americasvoice.news/playlists/show/outside-the-beltway/

jim jordanjohn frederickscol john millsnext house speaker

