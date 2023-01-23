Mike Baker on China's threat to the U.S. & Washington D.C. reacts to weaponization of the FBI/DOJ

Retired CIA officer & author of 'Company Rules' Mike Baker explains how dangerous China really is to America & reacts to more classified documents being found at President Biden's residence. Also, Washington D.C. reacts to hot political topics - via. Wise Guys With John Tabacco on NEWSMAX.
