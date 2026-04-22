🎵Misty Mountains

The piece features a single cello playing a melodic line with a focus on legato phrasing and expressive vibrato, The performance utilizes double stops to create harmonic depth, with the lower string providing a drone-like pedal point while the upper string executes a folk-inspired melody, The recording has a natural room reverb, capturing the mechanical sounds of the bow against the strings, The tempo is a rubato 70 BPM in the key of G major



[Intro]

[Low, rhythmic humming]

[Slow, pounding drumbeat]



[Verse 1]

Far past the mist-veiled mountains cold

To caverns deep and strongholds old

We ride at once, ‘fore dawn’s first ray

To seek our long-lost hoard of gold



[Verse 2]

The pines roared loudly on the height

The winds cried low throughout the night

The fire glowed red, its embers spread

The trees like torches burned with light



[Chorus]

[Building intensity]

The wind swept o’er the withered heath

Yet in the forest, hushed beneath

No leaf was stirred by night or day

Dark, silent shapes crept ‘neath the trees



[Bridge]

(Aaaahh aaahh...)

[Choral vocalizing]

The wind drove on from West to East

All motion in the woods had ceased

But sharp and fierce across the fen

Its piercing whistles rose again



[Outro]

Farewell, we cry, to hearth and hall!

Though storm winds rage and hard rains fall

We ride at once, ‘fore dawn’s first ray

Past wood and peak and mountain wall



[End]

[Fade out with low, distant humming]

