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🎵Misty Mountains
wolfburg
wolfburg
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29 views • 3 months ago

The piece features a single cello playing a melodic line with a focus on legato phrasing and expressive vibrato, The performance utilizes double stops to create harmonic depth, with the lower string providing a drone-like pedal point while the upper string executes a folk-inspired melody, The recording has a natural room reverb, capturing the mechanical sounds of the bow against the strings, The tempo is a rubato 70 BPM in the key of G major

[Intro]
[Low, rhythmic humming]
[Slow, pounding drumbeat]

[Verse 1]
Far past the mist-veiled mountains cold
To caverns deep and strongholds old
We ride at once, ‘fore dawn’s first ray
To seek our long-lost hoard of gold

[Verse 2]
The pines roared loudly on the height
The winds cried low throughout the night
The fire glowed red, its embers spread
The trees like torches burned with light

[Chorus]
[Building intensity]
The wind swept o’er the withered heath
Yet in the forest, hushed beneath
No leaf was stirred by night or day
Dark, silent shapes crept ‘neath the trees

[Bridge]
(Aaaahh aaahh...)
[Choral vocalizing]
The wind drove on from West to East
All motion in the woods had ceased
But sharp and fierce across the fen
Its piercing whistles rose again

[Outro]
Farewell, we cry, to hearth and hall!
Though storm winds rage and hard rains fall
We ride at once, ‘fore dawn’s first ray
Past wood and peak and mountain wall

[End]
[Fade out with low, distant humming]

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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