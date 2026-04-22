🎵Misty Mountains

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The piece features a single cello playing a melodic line with a focus on legato phrasing and expressive vibrato, The performance utilizes double stops to create harmonic depth, with the lower string providing a drone-like pedal point while the upper string executes a folk-inspired melody, The recording has a natural room reverb, capturing the mechanical sounds of the bow against the strings, The tempo is a rubato 70 BPM in the key of G major
[Intro]
[Low, rhythmic humming]
[Slow, pounding drumbeat]
[Verse 1]
Far past the mist-veiled mountains cold
To caverns deep and strongholds old
We ride at once, ‘fore dawn’s first ray
To seek our long-lost hoard of gold
[Verse 2]
The pines roared loudly on the height
The winds cried low throughout the night
The fire glowed red, its embers spread
The trees like torches burned with light
[Chorus]
[Building intensity]
The wind swept o’er the withered heath
Yet in the forest, hushed beneath
No leaf was stirred by night or day
Dark, silent shapes crept ‘neath the trees
[Bridge]
(Aaaahh aaahh...)
[Choral vocalizing]
The wind drove on from West to East
All motion in the woods had ceased
But sharp and fierce across the fen
Its piercing whistles rose again
[Outro]
Farewell, we cry, to hearth and hall!
Though storm winds rage and hard rains fall
We ride at once, ‘fore dawn’s first ray
Past wood and peak and mountain wall
[End]
[Fade out with low, distant humming]