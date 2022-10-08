WINTER SURVIVAL VEGETABLES?

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Yes! You can grow vegetables during the coldest winter. Hit the LIKE and SUBSCRIBE BUTTONS as well as the NOTIFICATION BELL. Feel Free to Check out my Amazon Influencer Page and Follow Me on YouTube, Twitter and, Facebook. Thanks for watching.
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