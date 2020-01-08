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Rise of the 21st Century Company Town: Toyota’s Woven City Joins Google’s Sidewalk Lab
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23 views • January 08, 2020
Eric Peters, EPautos.com, joins to look at Trump shutting down the electric vehicle crony capitalism subsidy and 2020 Consumer Electronics Show trends — corporate owned & controlled “SmartCities” and the Trojan horse transportation & surveillance system demonstrated by Toyota’s “Woven City”
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