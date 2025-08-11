UK's CRACKDOWN on Free Speech

UK in grip of ‘sweeping CRACKDOWN on free speech’

💬 “We have not seen anything like [this] in maybe hundreds of years,” US journalist Michael Shellenberger underlined as he commented on Britain recently creating the National Internet Intelligence Investigations team.

He added that UK authorities want people “to be afraid of saying something controversial and then not expressing it.”

🗣 “That's one of the most damaging things to free speech here. Europe has taken us in an absolutely terrifying and totalitarian direction,” Shellenberger stressed.