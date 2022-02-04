Detox Support for the PON1 Defect - Genetics - Conners Clinic Supplements

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Today our topic is going to be on the PON1 gene. Many of us haven't really heard of that before, so let me tell you about it. What is a PON1 gene? This is one of our detox genes. It is actually a really important gene involved with the detoxification process. It is how we detox our pesticides, herbicides, vaccines, medications, really large chemicals. So we want to make sure that we know if we have it or not because it is so important. We want to rethink the use of toxic household cleaners, lawn care sprays, flu shot vaccines, deet bug spray, toxic beauty products. We even want to try to eat organic. If you have defects in this gene, these are reasons why you would want to know. Because constant exposure over time can likely develop into disease.
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8519 Eagle Point Blvd, Suite 170,
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