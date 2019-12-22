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GOD'S AMAZING CREATION: CONSIDER THE LOVELY CHESTNUT BLOSSOM
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12 views • December 22, 2019
In the spring time I love going out and photographs the beautiful blossoms, buds and flowers. God adorned the chestnut blossom with such amazing gentle and lovely colors. Please take a short look with me at the chestnut blossoms I photographed this past spring. They truly shout out God's Glory in an amazing colorful burst!
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