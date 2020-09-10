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Dr Judy: 911 Coverup
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1042 views • September 10, 2020
The truth about 911 has purposely been hidden from the public until this day. We are talking about 43,600 windows, (600,000 sq. ft. of glass), 200,000 TONS of structural steel, 5,000,000 sq. ft. of gypsum, 6 acres of marble and 415,000 cu. yds. of concrete that magically vaporized and disappeared into thin air.
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