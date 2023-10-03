Confusion at Every Level

Oct. 2, 2023 - Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) pulled a fire alarm Saturday, which caused a delay and obstructed official House proceedings. Bowman insists it was an “accident” and he mistook the fire alarm for an automatic door lever. Security footage has been released showing Bowman walking to the wall and pulling the firm alarm. He also tore down the flags and signs warning “this is not an exit.”
Will he be prosecuted, or will this be another case of another set of laws for Democrats?
