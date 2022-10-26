What If Adam And Eve Never Sinned
In Episode 36 we discuss a variety of subjects from questions received such as why does the 1611 King James Bible contain the apocryphal books?, Is the name of the Messiah Jesus or Yeshua?, are we "once saved, always saved?, what would have happened if Adam and Eve never sinned? And more.
