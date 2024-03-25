NWO: Italy is “invaded by American LGBT agenda”

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
An Italian conservative commentator is completely appalled about the invasion of satan’s LGBT agenda that has already invaded American schools and is now making the rounds in Italy.
Satan will stop at nothing, prior to Christ’s return, to confuse the influential minds of schoolchildren being taught this satanic LGBT agenda.
We need to return to our biblical roots to maintain Christian family values.
