John McAfee Arrested In Spain. Awaits Extradition to United States where he is Indicted for Tax Evasion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
An indictment was unsealed today charging John David McAfee with tax evasion and willful failure to file tax returns, announced Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney
General Richard E. Zuckerman of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant for the Western District of Tennessee. The June 15, 2020 indictment was unsealed following McAfee’s arrest in Spain where he is pending extradition.-
Learn More:
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/john-mcafee-indicted-tax-evasion
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/john-mcafee-arrested-spain-and-charged-tax-evasion-and-promoting-initial-coin-offerings
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6m29cb0qYMI
DAHBOO77