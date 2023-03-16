Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Happy Covid Day
67 views
channel image
Real Free News
Published 21 hours ago |

Happy Covid Day is the international holiday that remembers the day all the covid fraud started. This special day denotes the official beginning of the “Fake Pandemic”, “Plandemic”, and/or “Scamdemic”. This is the day that highlights the beginning of the shutdowns, lockdowns, mask mandates, covid vaccines, and all the covid insanity.

Read Full Happy Covid Day Article: https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/happy-covid-day?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

#happycovidday #fakepandemic #plandemic #scamdemic #covidlies #covidfraud #covididiots #covidiots #maskmandates #covidvaccine #getvaccinated #justgetvaccinated #safeandeffective #maskupmetro #bigredresponsible #vaxne #covid19ne #covid19 #covid23 #coronavirus #corona #stayhome #quarantine #lockdown #staysafe #pandemic #virus #socialdistancing #stayathom

Keywords
fraudcovidplandemic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket