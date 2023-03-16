Happy Covid Day is the international holiday that remembers the day all the covid fraud started. This special day denotes the official beginning of the “Fake Pandemic”, “Plandemic”, and/or “Scamdemic”. This is the day that highlights the beginning of the shutdowns, lockdowns, mask mandates, covid vaccines, and all the covid insanity.
Read Full Happy Covid Day Article: https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/happy-covid-day?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#happycovidday #fakepandemic #plandemic #scamdemic #covidlies
#covidfraud #covididiots #covidiots #maskmandates #covidvaccine
#getvaccinated #justgetvaccinated #safeandeffective #maskupmetro
#bigredresponsible #vaxne #covid19ne #covid19 #covid23 #coronavirus
#corona #stayhome #quarantine #lockdown #staysafe #pandemic #virus
#socialdistancing #stayathom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.