Happy Covid Day is the international holiday that remembers the day all the covid fraud started. This special day denotes the official beginning of the “Fake Pandemic”, “Plandemic”, and/or “Scamdemic”. This is the day that highlights the beginning of the shutdowns, lockdowns, mask mandates, covid vaccines, and all the covid insanity.

Read Full Happy Covid Day Article: https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/happy-covid-day?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

