We've Warned You! | Climate Scientific Report. Part 2

Our forecasts are already coming true! On November 12, 2022, the first part of the climate scientific report, which independent volunteer scientists had been working on for 26 years, was released. The information presented in it has been confirmed in practice within just a few months!

Watch in the second part of the scientific report:





❗️ What terrible truth about the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria is being hidden from us?

❗️ When will the Yellowstone supervolcano explode and what will it lead to?

❗️ Why won't we be able to fly airplanes and sail ships pretty soon?

❗️ How did Mars die and what should we do to prevent Earth from repeating its fate?

❗️ Can humanity already now prevent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions?

❗️ Why is the death of our planet in 2036 not the worst thing people are going to face?





This is unique information that can save us and our planet from probable death

in the coming years! Please, share it with your relatives, friends, and acquaintances, in all social networks and messengers. Today, for the first time in history, your future depends only on you!

🌎 Want to know sensational facts that were carefully hidden from humankind for 6,000 years? Watch the full version of the International Online Forum "Global Crisis. There Is a Way Out" with interpreting in 150 languages:

https://creativesociety.com/global-crisis-there-is-a-way-out





📚 The Forum in English:

https://www.youtube.com/live/NrdXAVx7cIo?feature=share





⏩ “It's Inevitable | Scientific Report Has Opened the Eyes of the World to the Truth About Climate”:

It's Inevitable | Scientific Report Has Opened the Eyes of the World to the Truth About Climate





⏩ Video “Creative Society or the Cerberus”:

https://youtu.be/ATcdwva25lw





💠 Official website of the Creative Society international project:

https://creativesociety.com





📩 [email protected]





📌 Follow us on:

▶️ Official Telegram channel in English:

https://t.me/creativesociety_en





▶️ Twitter: https://twitter.com/creativescty

▶️ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CreativeSociety.en

▶️ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/creativesociety.en/