🇬🇧 Rishi Sunak Says Putin’s War In Ukraine Is A Reason To Act Faster On 'Climate Change'
“Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security. Putin’s abhorrent war in Ukraine, and rising energy prices across the world are not a reason to go slow on climate change. They are a reason to act faster," Sunak told the crowd at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.
“They are a reason to act faster, because diversifying our energy supplies by investing in renewables is precisely the way to insure ourselves against the risks of energy dependency."
