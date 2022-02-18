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Freedom Convoy Truckers say Trudeau Invoking Emergencies Act Won't Make Them Leave
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30 views • February 18, 2022
Rebel News.
With Trudeau's Emergencies Act now invoked and the resignation of Ottawa's police chief, a looming uncertainty reigns over what will happen next with the Freedom Convoy and the protesters in downtown Ottawa. I went out in the streets to ask around to know how the truckers felt about the news and if their decision to stay or leave had been affected by the announcement.
FULL REPORT from Alexa Lavoie: https://rebelne.ws/3JCrfuE
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv7lj5-freedom-convoy-truckers-say-trudeau-invoking-emergencies-act-wont-make-them.html
With Trudeau's Emergencies Act now invoked and the resignation of Ottawa's police chief, a looming uncertainty reigns over what will happen next with the Freedom Convoy and the protesters in downtown Ottawa. I went out in the streets to ask around to know how the truckers felt about the news and if their decision to stay or leave had been affected by the announcement.
FULL REPORT from Alexa Lavoie: https://rebelne.ws/3JCrfuE
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv7lj5-freedom-convoy-truckers-say-trudeau-invoking-emergencies-act-wont-make-them.html
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