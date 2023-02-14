Tucker Carlson Connects Dots of Bizarre "Accidents" & Rail Sabotage Across U.S.

Tucker Carlson on the train derailments and toxic mushroom clouds:Tucker Rips Biden Admin's Lack Of Concern Over 'Toxic Smoke' From Ohio Trainwreck
"No one's paying any attention and no one really seems to care, because what does that have to do with environmental racism and climate?"
Source: https://rumble.com/v29ftou-tucker-carlson-connects-dots-of-bizarre-accidents-happening-across-u.s..html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.