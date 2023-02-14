Create New Account
Tucker Carlson Connects Dots of Bizarre "Accidents" & Rail Sabotage Across U.S.
Tucker Carlson on the train derailments and toxic mushroom clouds:Tucker Rips Biden Admin's Lack Of Concern Over 'Toxic Smoke' From Ohio Trainwreck

"No one's paying any attention and no one really seems to care, because what does that have to do with environmental racism and climate?"


Source: https://rumble.com/v29ftou-tucker-carlson-connects-dots-of-bizarre-accidents-happening-across-u.s..html

