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Exploring The Spectrum - Dr. John Ott Documentary on the Health Effects of Light
Matt Landman
Matt Landman
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50 views • July 13, 2022

An exciting video journey through the world of time-lapse photography by one of the founders of the science of photobiology, Dr. John Nash Ott. Do fluorescent lights cause cancer and childhood learning and behavior disorders? Can long-term exposure to low-level radiation as from TV sets, computers, fluorescent lights, and similar devices harm you? Does living behind window glass and with glasses covering our eyes over years affect our health? Is natural sunlight and trace ultra-violet radiation really harmful? Or is it necessary and beneficial? How do cells, plants and animals respond to constant exposure to different light color frequencies? These and similar questions were the subject of Dr. Ott's pioneering investigations in the field of photobiology, using the methods of time-lapse photography. In an era of increasing low-level electromagnetic pollution, where everyone is "wired up" to the internet 24/7, and even children have the latest cell phones and other Wi-Fi gizmos, sitting under fluorescent lights with eyeballs glued to display screens, Dr. Ott shows we are paying the price with our health and biology. Our indoor lifestyles and chronic wearing of UV-blocking eye-glasses and contact lenses additionally has deprived us of biologically-necessary natural trace-ultraviolet and bluer frequencies of light, with an irrational and nearly superstitious fear of natural sunlight. Dr. Ott's time-lapse movies, reproduced here, show how plants and animals are deeply affected in movement, growth, form and sexual behavior, by these significant bioenergetic changes in our natural living conditions. A fascinating nature study for both adults and children!

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