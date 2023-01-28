SCOTUS UPDATE: 'Bruson V. Adams'

The Bruson brothers introduced a case into the SCOTUS late last year about the security breech and acts of war and treason committed by those in congress who did not uphold their oath of office to protect and defend the constitution of the United State of America from enemies both foreign and domestic. Their case was put on the docket January 6th, 2022 - deined, but they weren't done! There is an update to the case that needs to be heard! Pray for justice for our country. Read more about the Bruson case here: https://casetext.com/case/brunson-v-adams If you feel led to donate to Patriot Strong to support the show: Venmo @PatriotStrong OR show your support and shop with MyPillow.com using promo code: STRONG to get all of your discounts.

