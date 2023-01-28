Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SCOTUS UPDATE: 'Bruson V. Adams'
143 views
channel image
Patriot Strong
Published 16 hours ago |
Donate

The Bruson brothers introduced a case into the SCOTUS late last year about the security breech and acts of war and treason committed by those in congress who did not uphold their oath of office to protect and defend the constitution of the United State of America from enemies both foreign and domestic. Their case was put on the docket January 6th, 2022 - deined, but they weren't done! There is an update to the case that needs to be heard! Pray for justice for our country. Read more about the Bruson case here: https://casetext.com/case/brunson-v-adams If you feel led to donate to Patriot Strong to support the show: Venmo @PatriotStrong OR show your support and shop with MyPillow.com using promo code: STRONG to get all of your discounts.

Keywords
treasonconstitutionscotusbrunson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket