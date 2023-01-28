SCOTUS UPDATE: 'Bruson V. Adams'

The Bruson brothers introduced a case into the SCOTUS late last year
about the security breech and acts of war and treason committed by those
in congress who did not uphold their oath of office to protect and
defend the constitution of the United State of America from enemies both
foreign and domestic. Their case was put on the docket January 6th,
2022 - deined, but they weren't done! There is an update to the case
that needs to be heard! Pray for justice for our country.
Read more about the Bruson case here:
https://casetext.com/case/brunson-v-adams
