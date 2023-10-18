Turkish Police use Water Canons and Tear Gas to disperse Protesters in front of the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul
34 views
•
Published 21 hours ago
•
Turkish police use water canons and tear gas to disperse protesters in front of the Israeli consulate in Istanbul
Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos