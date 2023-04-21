Medjugorje's First Secret to Change the World

Pray for the Unfolding of the Secrets.

The facts that are happening in the world tell us that we are getting closer and closer to God's decisive intervention to purify the world.

That it will be totally revealed when the day, the place is announced and that it will happen in the first secret of Medjugorje.

The Queen of Peace has said that satan wants hatred and war and that she came to lead us in the process of taking away his power.

Satan has been incubating hatred for a long time, multiplying the conflicts between parents and children, men and women, rich and poor, different races, between border countries, between those who agree to inoculate themselves and those who do not.

And the war has already peeked his ugly head in Europe.

Our Lady went down to earth to overcome evil, her son will triumph and the world will change.

Here we will talk about how the realization of the first secret given by Our Lady in Medjugorje will officially begin the transformation of the world, which we know of its content and which will follow with the opening of the second and third secret.

The signs that we have entered the end of time, where God will purify the earth, have piled up in an amazing way in the last few years.

The prophecies are beginning to come true.

But in reality we should agree that we still do not have the direct word of God, we would say official, to announce "yes, I have already started to do what I promised."

And this will happen when the 10 secrets that the Queen of Peace has given to the visionaries of Medjugorje begin to materialize.

When Father Petar Ljubicic announces that in 3 days the first event will happen, with date, time, place and characteristics of what will happen, then the awake Catholics will know with total certainty, that God has affirmed, beyond any doubt, that now the central phase of the purification of the world has begun.

And then the second and third event, which we know today as the second and third secret of Medjugorje, will happen in a very short period, days or weeks.

But even so, for lukewarm Catholics and the rest of the Christians, the first event can be taken as a random fact.

But together with the other two it can't be taken like this.

As for what is known, the second secret is the cornerstone for the so-called conversion.

And the third is a visible reminder of that final call.

And an unknown will be how the Church officially reacts, because if the apostasy and tendency with respect to the Marian apparitions continues, there will be a strong internal dispute.

In the first days of Medjugorje's apparitions, the Virgin revealed to the seers ten secrets that contain information about the events that will happen in the decisive intervention that God will make.

Our Lady has said that there was never a time like this, never before was God honored and respected less than now, never before have so few prayed to him.

Everything seems to be more important than God.

That's why she cries so much.

The number of unbelievers is increasing.

Mirjana has said,

"They have no idea what awaits them.

If they could take a little look at these secrets, if they could see them, they would convert in time.

They can still convert.

God always forgives all those who genuinely want to convert."

These ten secrets, we are told, will affect the Church and the world and involve their purification.

The person in charge of handling public notices is Mirjana Dragicevic, whom the Queen of Peace asked to choose a priest to be the spokesman, and she chose the Franciscan Petar Ljubicic, born in 1946.

When the time comes to reveal the first secret, 10 days before Mirjana will give you a kind of parchment, the size of a sheet of paper, in which all the secrets are detailed.

It is a supernatural paper that only Mirjana can understand what is written.

And 10 days before, Father Petar will be given the grace to understand the text of that first event.

He will read it, he will know what will happen after 10 days, he will pray and fast for seven days.

And 3 days before it will announce what it is, where and when it will happen.

However, there will be two previous filters.

The Holy Father of that moment would be asked for permission to announce it, who may or may not give it.

And Father Petar, using his free will as well, can proceed to make it public or not.

So we must be aware that the official information could be locked

And on the other hand, there may also be obstacles from enemies.

Those who work for the evil one will invent seemingly scientific explanations, to take away the transcendence of what happened.

And we don't know what will happen with the censorship on social networks, if it will be possible to spread the information of the event easily or not.