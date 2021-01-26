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How To Make NACLO2 Part A The G2CU Easy Way
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515 views • January 26, 2021
How to make NACLO2 Part A the G2CU Easy Way!
Make a 4 oz / 120 ml bottle of NACLO2
Tools and supplies
0-200 g scale, NACLO2, distilled water, 200 ml beaker, 100 ml beaker, pipette, plastic spoon, 4 oz bottle
Step 1. Turn on the scale and set it to grams Place the 200g / ml beaker on top and tare
Step 2. Measure out 45 g of sodium chlorite (NACLO2) flakes or powder. Remove from scale.
Step 3. Place a 100 g / ml beaker in the center of the scale and tare. Then pour 100 g / ml of distilled water
Step 4. Heat and pour the 100 g / ml of distilled water into the beaker containing the sodium chlorite flakes.
Step 5. Stir until completely dissolved and clear.
To test, tare a 100 ml (or larger) beaker and then add 100 ml of the solution.
(Check the weight as it should weigh between 120 and 124g)
All of the NACLO2 solutions should fit well into a 4 oz / 120 mL dropper bottle.
Label it as Part A NACLO2.
Make a 4 oz / 120 ml bottle of NACLO2
Tools and supplies
0-200 g scale, NACLO2, distilled water, 200 ml beaker, 100 ml beaker, pipette, plastic spoon, 4 oz bottle
Step 1. Turn on the scale and set it to grams Place the 200g / ml beaker on top and tare
Step 2. Measure out 45 g of sodium chlorite (NACLO2) flakes or powder. Remove from scale.
Step 3. Place a 100 g / ml beaker in the center of the scale and tare. Then pour 100 g / ml of distilled water
Step 4. Heat and pour the 100 g / ml of distilled water into the beaker containing the sodium chlorite flakes.
Step 5. Stir until completely dissolved and clear.
To test, tare a 100 ml (or larger) beaker and then add 100 ml of the solution.
(Check the weight as it should weigh between 120 and 124g)
All of the NACLO2 solutions should fit well into a 4 oz / 120 mL dropper bottle.
Label it as Part A NACLO2.
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