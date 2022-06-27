Ep. 729 – Biden Launches War On Traditional Families To Appease LGBT Radicals

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We start in our nation’s capital, as the Biden administration goes all in on the rainbow mafia’s extreme agenda to normalize every sexuality in the alphabet, while celebrating more gender confusion in the classroom.
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