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BINNEY 2019 Allard Prize ISRAEL Spying on ALL Narus Networks
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54 views • November 26, 2021
2019 Allard Prize talk in Canada William Binney finally admits , maybe after he found out , the software the technical unit was developing to do "sessionizers" to split off the bandwidth of modems at 44Kkbs DSL & later Fibre for
PRISM STELLAR WIND, Xkeyscore and Fusions centers was 'gifted' to unit 8200 for the sale back via Boeing and Verzion for the Narus and Verit 'secret splitter rooms like Room641A that Mark Klein documented in AT&T San Francisco Central Office Network Center and with Purchase orders evidence they were all around the country. Feeding the Giant VCRs like, BluffdaleUT San Antonio, Menwith to Dimona and no doubt back doors to this day to slurp data so smashing Blackberries or Bleachbit did not erase the data Hilary fans, AND DNC 'hack' probably was not even needed given all the ethnic Russians around Tel Aviv. Privacy? What you got something to hide?
PRISM STELLAR WIND, Xkeyscore and Fusions centers was 'gifted' to unit 8200 for the sale back via Boeing and Verzion for the Narus and Verit 'secret splitter rooms like Room641A that Mark Klein documented in AT&T San Francisco Central Office Network Center and with Purchase orders evidence they were all around the country. Feeding the Giant VCRs like, BluffdaleUT San Antonio, Menwith to Dimona and no doubt back doors to this day to slurp data so smashing Blackberries or Bleachbit did not erase the data Hilary fans, AND DNC 'hack' probably was not even needed given all the ethnic Russians around Tel Aviv. Privacy? What you got something to hide?
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