Falling Away First.Man of Sin.4 Horsemen.7 Seals.7 Dead Church-ill Horses.7 Churches.

I do believe we are witnessing the seals 1,2,3,4 open in an observable, tangible way. Are you hearing what the spirit is saying to the churches? Your relationship with God the Father is the most important thing and the only way to the Father is through the son, Jesus the Christ. Who is worthy to open the book, and loose the seals? His grace and peace be with you all.





https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/30-tonne-wh...

https://metro.co.uk/2023/05/09/second...

https://www.newscentermaine.com/artic...

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/dea...

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/...

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-h...

https://www.fox26houston.com/video/12...

Isaiah 29:13 https://www.thestar.com/news/world/ro...





God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!





The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





Other Channels:





Many Fish

https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b

Many Fish

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/

Many Fishers

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos/videos

Many Fish

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/manyfish/videos?page=1

Many Fish

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505





e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com





Shared from and subscribe to:

Many Fishers

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos



