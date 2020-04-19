INTRODUCTION AND OVERVIEW OF THE BOOK OF REVELATION

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 1:1-3. This text shows the purpose of the book. In it, God will tell about the things that must happen soon. God gave the message to Jesus Christ. Jesus spoke to John by means of an angel. The word ‘revelation’ means that which God now shows. No person could know these things unless God showed them. God gave this revelation to Jesus Christ. Only God knows the future and he gave this knowledge to Jesus. This is the message that Jesus gives to John. That message shows us many things about Jesus. We see more of his glory. We read how he will defeat Satan and his evil plans. John tells us about the time when Jesus will come. We see Jesus as the king of kings. He will rule on earth and in heaven. But the main purpose is to show us the things that must happen soon.