FINDING COMMON GROUND

Finian Makepeace and Ryland Engelhart, producers for the “Common Ground” documentary, discuss the unsafe farming practices that have devastated most of the U.S. crop soils and the more holistic solution of regenerative farming that lead them to co-found the Kiss the Ground organization and two star-studded documentaries.

AIRDATE: April 25, 2024

