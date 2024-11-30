Mt Hood Oregon

Oregon is my home state. I'm pretty sure our governor race was stolen in 2022 as we have seen that there is very proficient cheating in the blue cities. We had a great freedom minded lady named Christine Draazen who seemed very popular, but somehow she lost to the more liberal Democrat. I would certainly call the corrupt criminal news media out for election tampering because the things I heard about her is that she's an election denier and a conspiracy theorist and I think more… She was calling out the Covid criminals I believe. So basically, mainstream media trashed upon her.

I've always loved it here but it doesn't seem like Oregon yes guaranteed to stay as a free state. It was not too bad here during the plan Demić because everybody seem to be very obedient and stayed home as ordered, therefore, I enjoyed commuting around and having the roads to myself way better than the normal Portland rush-hour traffic that can be pretty bad

