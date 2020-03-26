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Join The New Nation
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19 views • March 26, 2020
The whole universe declares that Jesus is the incarnate Son of God. But those who boast most loudly that Jesus is the Son of God, often show little interest in the truth about Jesus, as revealed in his teachings. Don't be like them. Jesus came to start a new nation called the Kingdom of Heaven. If you believe he is God, then show it by the way you live.
If you would like to be a part of the movement, email: [email protected]
If you would like to be a part of the movement, email: [email protected]
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