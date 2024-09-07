BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WATCH! French Caesar artillery is already burning in Kursk
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9979 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
222 views • 8 months ago

Western heavy artillery samples are starting to appear and roll towards Russian soil in the Kursk region. A short video shows a French 155mm self-propelled gun Caesar trying to move about a few kilometers from the border near Nikolaevo-Daryino, Sudzha district, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to disguise the artillery. However, there is no doubt that the artillery's range of use will not last long, it will be tracked to the waiting area, and will be destroyed by a pinpoint strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday, September 6, 2024. The temporary coordinates of the Caesar installation were transmitted by scouts from the "North" Group to the nearest Russian military base.

The full operation of the M-46 130-mm artillery by the troops of the "North" Group of Forces to defend the Kursk region, and continues to work every day. After that, the Russian artillerymen carried out a pinpoint strike. Heavy fire was recorded at the location of the gun, successfully hitting the Caesar artillery installation used by the Kiev regime, and directly! At least two Caesar artillery pieces were destroyed on the same day. The second, a powerful stream of fire from an FPV drone, managed to burn the equipment near Tsukurino by fighters of the South group, five kilometers south of Selidovo in the Donetsk region.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
caesarfrench155mm self-propelled gun
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy