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Did Jefferson Sleep with His Slave?
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65 views • March 22, 2021
The rush is is on to tear down Confederate monuments because the Confederacy supported slavery. How long before Thomas Jefferson becomes a target? He's said to have raped and fathered children with his slave, Sally Hemings, and this was "proven" by DNA evidence, right? Wrong. Jared Taylor of American Renaissance summarizes the evidence and concludes–as many scholars do–that it is "highly unlikely" that Jefferson slept with a slave. Facts are the perfect antidote to anti-Jefferson hysteria.
First posted to YouTube on August 25, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on August 25, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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