W4R 2021 Janna Jihad (mirrored)

9 Nov 2021 #palestine #humanrights15-year-old Janna lives in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Life under systematic discrimination is anything but normal.
When Janna was seven, the Israeli military killed her uncle.
Janna used her mother’s phone to record and expose to the
world the racist brutality her community experiences at the
hands of Israeli forces. At 13, Janna was recognized as one
of the youngest journalists in the world, documenting the
Israeli army’s oppressive and often deadly treatment of
Palestinians.
This includes night raids, demolishing homes and schools,
and crushing communities who stand up for their rights.
Palestinian children are particularly affected. Many have
been killed and injured by Israeli forces. Israel has signed up
to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, yet has failed
to extend those protections to Palestinian children in the
West Bank. By contrast, Israeli children are protected – even
those living in illegal settlements near Janna.
Today, Janna’s principled journalism has marked her out for
harassment and death threats. She won’t give up. “I want to
know what freedom means in my homeland, what justice and
peace and equality means without facing systematic racism,”
she says. Let’s help her get there.
Amnesty International is campaigning for Israel to protect Janna from discrimination and violence.
