W4R 2021 Janna Jihad (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1902 Subscribers
81 views
Published 21 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Amnesty International Australia at:-

https://youtu.be/at4jlX3bggQ?si=DzoXZGy8MkWv4aoO

9 Nov 2021 #palestine #humanrights15-year-old Janna lives in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Life under systematic discrimination is anything but normal.

When Janna was seven, the Israeli military killed her uncle.

Janna used her mother’s phone to record and expose to the

world the racist brutality her community experiences at the

hands of Israeli forces. At 13, Janna was recognized as one

of the youngest journalists in the world, documenting the

Israeli army’s oppressive and often deadly treatment of

Palestinians.


This includes night raids, demolishing homes and schools,

and crushing communities who stand up for their rights.

Palestinian children are particularly affected. Many have

been killed and injured by Israeli forces. Israel has signed up

to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, yet has failed

to extend those protections to Palestinian children in the

West Bank. By contrast, Israeli children are protected – even

those living in illegal settlements near Janna.


Today, Janna’s principled journalism has marked her out for

harassment and death threats. She won’t give up. “I want to

know what freedom means in my homeland, what justice and

peace and equality means without facing systematic racism,”

she says. Let’s help her get there.


Amnesty International is campaigning for Israel to protect Janna from discrimination and violence.


https://action.amnesty.org.au/act-now...


#palestine #humanrights

Transcript available on YouTube page

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

