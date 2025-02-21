TV STAR DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED BREAST CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clea Shearer updated her profile picture.
April 18, 2021
https://www.facebookDOTcom/permalink.php?story_fbid=10159313155984820&id=541054819
###
"It was SUCH an honor to have a conversation with Dr. Fauci and ask him questions about vaccine hesitancy, how to keep our children safe in schools, and what we need to know about travel during a pandemic ♥️ #thehomeedit @thehomeedit
180w"
September 4, 2021
https://www.instagramDOtcom/cleashearer/reel/CTbIiXMDMSP/
###
"The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Reveals She Has Breast Cancer: 'If Anyone Can Crush Cancer, It's Me'
Organizer to the stars Clea Shearer tells PEOPLE she's been diagnosed with invasive mammary carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer"
Published on April 7, 2022 02:30PM EDT