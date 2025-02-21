BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TV STAR DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED BREAST CANCER
ChestyP
ChestyP
52 followers
294 views • 2 months ago

Clea Shearer updated her profile picture.

April 18, 2021

https://www.facebookDOTcom/permalink.php?story_fbid=10159313155984820&id=541054819

###

"It was SUCH an honor to have a conversation with Dr. Fauci and ask him questions about vaccine hesitancy, how to keep our children safe in schools, and what we need to know about travel during a pandemic ♥️ #thehomeedit @thehomeedit

180w"

September 4, 2021

https://www.instagramDOtcom/cleashearer/reel/CTbIiXMDMSP/

###

"The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Reveals She Has Breast Cancer: 'If Anyone Can Crush Cancer, It's Me'

Organizer to the stars Clea Shearer tells PEOPLE she's been diagnosed with invasive mammary carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer"

Published on April 7, 2022 02:30PM EDT

facebookbreast cancerinstagramvaccine hesitancydr faucicancer diagnosisclea shearerprofile picturechildren safetypandemic travelthe home editinvasive mammary carcinoma
