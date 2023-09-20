Create New Account
Being Earth Guardians: Part of the Indigo & Starseed Soul Family Tribes Here With Specific Missions
Awakening Magick
Published 19 hours ago

The Earth Guardian Call... The energies ask us to awaken to the missions, all unique as each holds a key. The overarching mission is that of an Earth Guardian... a Protector. We need to dissolve the old to awaken new... though this energy is not NEW but rather ANCIENT... primordial and it awakens!

The brotherhood and sisterhood of those here with a mission can unite when we know this is so much bigger than us and it's a GALACTIC, massive transformation to heal the fabric of the torn imbalances; a larger mission of pure magick & the return to DIVINITY!

Igniting the Magick of Your Tree of Knowledge Guided Visualization and Activation of Higher Self

Through this powerful activation, you'll embark on an exploration of the depth of your consciousness and connect with your Inner Tree of Knowledge (where the MAGICK lives)!

LINK HERE: https://natalieviglione.vids.io/videos/119fdbb01c10edca98/register-for-the-igniting-the-magick-of-your-tree-of-knowledge-guided-visualization-and-activation-of-higher-self

healthfreedomhumanitytruthgenocideconspiracywarriorsmedical tyrannydivine femininecovidwarriors of light

