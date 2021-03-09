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Biblical view on mRNA vaccine
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306 views • March 09, 2021
Revelation chapter 18 in the Holy Bible tells us for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived. Vaccines are technological sorcery that defile the holy temple and you are the temple. Vacca, meaning cow . Fearfully and wonderfully made means that our immune system is intelligently designed with divine sequence of order. Consuming the flesh and blood of other humans is cannibalism. The biggest lie ever told on the planet is that vaccines protect you from disease when in fact you are injecting disease. Vaccine delusion is idolatry of "SCIENCE" putting something above the knowledge of God. Either you trust God or you do not because Luke warm gets spit out.
http://theforensicnurse.org https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/rachelceller
http://theforensicnurse.org https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/rachelceller
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