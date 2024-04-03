Create New Account
Third Resurrection
Bible News Prophecy
The Bible speaks of three future resurrections. One part of scripture related to the third resurrection is the following: "13 The sea gave up the dead who were in it, and Death and Hades delivered up the dead who were in them. And they were judged, each one according to his works. 14 Then Death and Hades were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. 15 And anyone not found written in the Book of Life was cast into the lake of fire." (Revelation 20:13-15). There is also Isaiah 65:20. Steve Dupuie goes over some aspects of this resurrection.


A written article of related interest is available titled 'What Did Early Christians Understand About the Resurrections?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/resurrection.htm

Keywords
liferesurrectionthird

