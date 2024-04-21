Create New Account
MKUltra Next Level - viewer discretion
GoneDark
199 Subscribers
982 views
Published Sunday

Think MK-Ultra technology and techniques from the 1950's to 1970's was bad?  Don't be fooled, what evolved afterwards is 100 times worse.  MK-Ultra next level is much more subliminal and pervasive.  Your phone owns you and so does the Government and Corporations.  You are free to do what they tell you.

sciencebrainmind controltechnologypharmaceuticalshypnosisintelligenceprogrammingpsychologyelectromagneticshospitalizationelectro-shockinsane asylums

