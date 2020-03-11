© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOW TO BE A CLIMATE REALIST - interview with Naomi Seibt (MIRRORED)
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
361 views • March 11, 2020
HOW TO BE A CLIMATE REALIST - interview with Naomi Seibt (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Naomi Seibt at:-
https://youtu.be/JmWGunMPayA
I was recently interviewed by a good new Swedish friend from Vaken.se
Climate Realism is making waves in the media all over the world. Science and reason are winning. You can't corrupt the truth.
Twitter: @SeibtNaomi
Email for interview requests: [email protected]
If you wish to support me and this channel:
Paypal:
paypal.me/NaomiSeibt2000
Bank account details:
IBAN DE48 4005 0150 0135 6135 37
BIC: WELADED1MST
Name: Naomi Seibt
Mirrored from YouTube channel Naomi Seibt at:-
https://youtu.be/JmWGunMPayA
I was recently interviewed by a good new Swedish friend from Vaken.se
Climate Realism is making waves in the media all over the world. Science and reason are winning. You can't corrupt the truth.
Twitter: @SeibtNaomi
Email for interview requests: [email protected]
If you wish to support me and this channel:
Paypal:
paypal.me/NaomiSeibt2000
Bank account details:
IBAN DE48 4005 0150 0135 6135 37
BIC: WELADED1MST
Name: Naomi Seibt
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.