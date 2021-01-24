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Global Alert News - #285 - Dane Wigington
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580 views • January 24, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday January 23, 2021.
Report includes Bidens new "war on terror" calling anyone who questions "official story" as domestic terrorists. Vaccine malfunctions causing health experts to stop vaccine programs. Fauci admits vaccines won't stop CV19. But will be needed for Passports.
Report includes Bidens new "war on terror" calling anyone who questions "official story" as domestic terrorists. Vaccine malfunctions causing health experts to stop vaccine programs. Fauci admits vaccines won't stop CV19. But will be needed for Passports.
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