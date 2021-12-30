now is the time

TIME TO TURN YOUR BACKS ON THESE PARASITES OR YOU WILL DIE!

IT IS TIME TO MAKE THE NEW YEAR OUR YEAR NOT THEIRS, THEY DO NOT DESERVE TO BREATH OUR OXYGEN ANYMORE!

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, ITS TIME TO FIGHT FOR OUR RIGHT TO PARTY!

2022-the Year of Power Returned to the Common People.The Common People Must UNITE and Rise Up,ORGANIZE,and Form a Posse or Militia ,Organize it into Groups ie: Group 1,the Arresting Party.Group 2.Snipers hidden to Protect Group 1 ..Group 3 for speedy trials and Group 4 to carry out expedient EXECUTIONS of Traitors and War Criminals.Group 5 for intel and locaters of said Criminals in Public Office.there is no one coming to save us so it it ALL up to us.

the police and sheriffs with their faggot symbology tin badges are a street gang of faggot thug pedophiles and cuck step and fetch for the JEW cowards that are PART of the problem and arson is the best karma against this filth to force them out of a community.think about the cops fucking with homeless people and trashing their shit when these people need a hand up the pigs destroy their last precious belongings to survive on the street,so Karma come fuck these PIGS Quickly.

Rule 1.we are at war.there are NO negotiations with satanic child fucking criminals,so if you want Your Country Back and a FREE Future You and Your Neighbors,then YOU must TAKE OUT THE TRASH and Clean up the mess.