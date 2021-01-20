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"Being Streetwise - Targeting the Dominant hand" by Orlando Wilson
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230 views • January 20, 2021
Being Street Wise - Targeting the Dominant hand
Here is a short video on Targeting the Dominant hand
We provide a full range of self-defense and security training services @ www.risks-incorpororated.com
Orlando "Andy" Wilson – Risks Inc.
Investigator & Writer etc.
OW Web: www.tohff.com
Risks Inc. Web: www.risks-incorporated.co
Risks Inc. was formed in 2003 and provides counter terrorism, kidnap ransom services, corporate investigation, tactical firearms training, close protection, bodyguard training and services in US, Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Our management, instructors and operators have many years’ diverse experience in the international defense, intelligence, and security industries. We provide innovative close protection, tactical and security management training for civilian, NGO and Government clients. Our wealth of operational experience enables us to provide unparalleled VIP security and travel services, that ensures our clients protection with a five-star standard of service. Risks Inc.’s goal is to provide our clients with finest corporate intelligence, tactical training, close protection and security services, while installing in them the confidence, positive mindset foresight and skills to live secure and productive lives.
We have training locations in Miami, Florida in the US, Greece and Serbia in Europe and in Iraqi Kurdistan. Our personal are available to travel and have experience of providing tactical training, security and intelligence services throughout Latin America, Europe, Africa and MENA.
Orlando Wilson
Risks Incorporated
Risks Incorporated: www.risks-incorporated.com
Instagram: @risksinc
"Stay low and keep moving"
Self-Defense & Knife Fighting Instructor courses @ https://www.risks-incorporated.com/post/self-defense-instructor
Risks Incorporated Links
Tactical Training Dates: https://www.risks-incorporated.com/tactical-firearms-training
Online Security Management Courses: https://www.risks-incorporated.com/online-security-courses
Books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Orlando-Wilson/e/B008ED1VRQ
Related Links:
- Being Street Wise - Myths Of Knife Defence @ https://rumble.com/vcype7-being-street-wise-myths-of-knife-defence.html
- Being Street Wise - Targeting The Dominant Hand @ https://rumble.com/vcyrn1-being-street-wise-targeting-the-dominant-hand.html
- Being Street Wise - The Reactionary Gap @ https://rumble.com/vcyq19-being-street-wise-the-reactionary-gap.html
- Being Street Wise - Dangerous Handshakes @ https://rumble.com/vc6qqe-being-street-wise-dangerous-handshakes.html
- Street Weapons - The Garrote @ https://rumble.com/vc6qiw-street-weapons-the-garrote.html
Here is a short video on Targeting the Dominant hand
We provide a full range of self-defense and security training services @ www.risks-incorpororated.com
Orlando "Andy" Wilson – Risks Inc.
Investigator & Writer etc.
OW Web: www.tohff.com
Risks Inc. Web: www.risks-incorporated.co
Risks Inc. was formed in 2003 and provides counter terrorism, kidnap ransom services, corporate investigation, tactical firearms training, close protection, bodyguard training and services in US, Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Our management, instructors and operators have many years’ diverse experience in the international defense, intelligence, and security industries. We provide innovative close protection, tactical and security management training for civilian, NGO and Government clients. Our wealth of operational experience enables us to provide unparalleled VIP security and travel services, that ensures our clients protection with a five-star standard of service. Risks Inc.’s goal is to provide our clients with finest corporate intelligence, tactical training, close protection and security services, while installing in them the confidence, positive mindset foresight and skills to live secure and productive lives.
We have training locations in Miami, Florida in the US, Greece and Serbia in Europe and in Iraqi Kurdistan. Our personal are available to travel and have experience of providing tactical training, security and intelligence services throughout Latin America, Europe, Africa and MENA.
Orlando Wilson
Risks Incorporated
Risks Incorporated: www.risks-incorporated.com
Instagram: @risksinc
"Stay low and keep moving"
Self-Defense & Knife Fighting Instructor courses @ https://www.risks-incorporated.com/post/self-defense-instructor
Risks Incorporated Links
Tactical Training Dates: https://www.risks-incorporated.com/tactical-firearms-training
Online Security Management Courses: https://www.risks-incorporated.com/online-security-courses
Books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Orlando-Wilson/e/B008ED1VRQ
Related Links:
- Being Street Wise - Myths Of Knife Defence @ https://rumble.com/vcype7-being-street-wise-myths-of-knife-defence.html
- Being Street Wise - Targeting The Dominant Hand @ https://rumble.com/vcyrn1-being-street-wise-targeting-the-dominant-hand.html
- Being Street Wise - The Reactionary Gap @ https://rumble.com/vcyq19-being-street-wise-the-reactionary-gap.html
- Being Street Wise - Dangerous Handshakes @ https://rumble.com/vc6qqe-being-street-wise-dangerous-handshakes.html
- Street Weapons - The Garrote @ https://rumble.com/vc6qiw-street-weapons-the-garrote.html
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